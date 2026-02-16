BMW Alpina Reveals New Emblem as Standalone Marque

BMW Alpina has unveiled a redesigned brand emblem as it transitions into a standalone marque under the custodianship of BMW Group. The update follows the brand’s official activation in January 2026.

The new badge retains Alpina’s signature throttle body and crankshaft motifs, now reworked with cleaner lines and a transparent finish for a more modern look. It complements the updated wordmark that surrounds the emblem, together defining the brand’s refreshed identity. Reduced colour usage and sharper detailing reflect Alpina’s move towards a more refined positioning.

Production of future Alpina models will take place at select BMW Group facilities configured to meet the brand’s standards. This setup will also allow for a wide range of personalisation options, while preserving signature elements such as Alpina’s iconic exterior shades and 20-spoke alloy wheels.

Inside, all models will feature premium leather upholstery as standard, with extensive customisation options in colours and materials. Staying true to its DNA, BMW Alpina will continue to focus on blending high-speed performance with exceptional ride comfort, particularly for long-distance touring.