BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition Launched in India

BMW has launched the 220i M Sport Shadow Edition in India, a limited edition model produced locally at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai. Available exclusively through the BMW Online shop, this new model is priced at INR 46,90,000 (ex-showroom).

Striking Exterior Design

The BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition features a distinctive Blacked-Out Kidney Grille, a stretched silhouette with four frameless doors, and prominent shoulders tapering at the C-pillar for a sporty, broad-set stance. The Adaptive LED Headlights, available with M Lights Shadow Line specification, ensure consistent illumination even when cornering. An All-Black Rear Spoiler and the BMW Floating hub cap, which keeps the logo leveled, enhance the car's visual appeal.

Also Read: BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Launched in India

Luxurious Interior

Inside, the 220i M Sport Shadow Edition emphasizes spaciousness with a driver-focused cockpit and premium materials. Sport Seats with electrical memory function and ample rear kneeroom ensure long-distance comfort. The ‘Illuminated Berlin’ interior trim and Carbon Gear Selector add a touch of elegance and sportiness. The 430-litre luggage compartment can be expanded by folding the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest, offering flexibility for extra cargo space. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs enhances the cabin atmosphere.

Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine combines power with efficiency, delivering 190 hp and 280 Nm of torque. This two-litre four-cylinder engine accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.1 seconds. The eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission ensures smooth gear shifts, with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function for added driving pleasure. The Driving Experience Control switch allows the driver to select from ECO PRO, Comfort, and Sport modes to suit various driving conditions.

Also Read: BMW M Hybrid V8 Art Car Unveiled Before Le Mans

The BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition is a blend of sporty aesthetics, luxurious interiors, and powerful performance, making it a compelling choice for car enthusiasts in India.