Best Tires For Florida Weather

Driving in Florida is a unique experience, one that can be difficult to manage for those who have relocated from up north. In Florida, the weather is typically hot, humid, and wet. While snow or ice may occur in the northernmost portion of the state, it is quite rare.

The tires you use on your vehicle matter in any climate. When you’ve moved from another city, your tires may no longer be the safest option for driving on Florida’s roads.

In fact, with the wrong type of tires on your vehicle, you may wind up in an accident. Tire problems cause all kinds of accidents, which means you’ll need accident attorneys to help you with your claim. You don’t want to put your life or anyone else's life in jeopardy. Using the right tires and taking care of them can help avoid many of these issues.

What Tires Should You Use in Florida?

Passenger Tires

Passenger tires have a high profile and provide a smooth ride. They have a longer life than many other tires, though they are not ideal for high performance. They don’t handle as well or have the best stopping power of performance tires, though they are a budget friendly choice. If you need new tires, you can get by with passenger tires in Florida, but there are better options.

Touring Tires

Touring tires have a sporty appearance. However, they have a lower profile than passenger tires and a wider tread area. These should only be considered when you don’t drive your car often as they have all-season tread, something that isn’t ideal for the Florida climate.

Performance Tires

Performance tires provide good traction at lower speeds. These are best for vehicles that aren’t traveling at highway speeds. If you have a classic car that you like to cruise around in, performance tires are great, but for daily driving in Florida, you’re better with another kind of tire.

High-Performance Tires

High-performance tires give you better traction when you’re traveling at high speeds. They are sleek and low profile in design, plus they have lateral grooves that keep your vehicle from hydroplaning. This feature is a great option when it’s raining.

Ultra High-Performance Tires

If you have a high-end performance vehicle, these tires typically come standard. They provide the lowest profile while providing the best handling and control, even in the nastiest weather.

Terrain Tires

If you have a truck or an SUV, terrain tires may be the best option. They have a deep tread that can give you a firm grip on wet roads. Be careful that you don’t get the kind that are designed only for off-road use and you will find these to be a safe tire choice for driving SUVs in Florida.

The Best Type of Tire for Driving in Florida

Some tires are better than others for handling Florida’s distinctive climate and weather. If you’ve recently relocated from up north and have all-season tires, you will want to change them to the best type of tire to use in Florida.

Summer tires are a type of performance tire designed specifically for hot and rainy weather. What makes these tires an exceptional choice is that they have deeper treads than other tires, with the exception of terrain tires.

You want a deeper tread when driving in Florida because it helps transfer the water on the road away from your tires. Just as worn tires lose their grip on the road, those with shallow treads do as well. This means you’ll be more likely to hydroplane without a deeper tread.

In addition to the deeper tread, summer tires have unique tread patterns that incorporate different types of grooves. These work to displace water as your vehicle drives on wet roads. The result is that it will feel like you’re driving firmly on dry pavement even when the roads are soggy and filled with puddles.

Summer tires also have a softer and stickier tread rubber to better grip the pavement in any type of weather. This can’t be used on all-season tires since it hardens in temperatures that are below freezing.

Essentially, this all means that summer tires give your vehicle better speed and agility, allowing you to corner with ease. They are responsive and make it easy to brake when needed while giving you the best grip, even on wet roads.

Tires to Avoid Using in Florida

In other states, all-season tires are the most popular choice and the most widely recommended. However, these are the worst type of tires to use in Florida. If you have just moved here and your vehicle has all-season tires, you should change them.

All-season tires provide a decent grip in all types of weather conditions, whether they are hot or cold or wet or icy. Despite this, they aren’t ideal for all weather conditions, like the name suggests.

While all-season tires are a blessing for snowy and icy terrain, providing excellent traction, they don’t have the type of traction that performs well in rain. Additionally, the kind of coating that you find on summer tires can’t be put on all-season tires.

Essentially, it makes little sense to drive around in Florida with tires that are best for handling snow and ice. Even in the northern portions of the state, the rare occurrences of snow and ice do not linger on the ground, making them less likely to be a factor that affects driving conditions.

Tire Safety Tips for Florida Drivers

In addition to choosing the right tires for driving in Florida, you should always keep up with tire and vehicle maintenance. Keep an eye on your tire pressure and tread, making sure that they’re at the right levels.

Aging tires of any kind can be a danger to everyone on the road. Know the signs to watch for between vehicle maintenance visits to have the safest driving experience in Florida.