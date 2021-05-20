The 2021 Tata Safari is retailed in our country in seven trims - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ and the top-spec Adventure Persona trim. Prices for the top-spec XZ+ trim of the Safari start from INR 20.35 lakh*, but if you just pay a few thousands more, you can opt for the special Adventure Persona variant, prices of which start from INR 20.56 lakh*. The question is if it's worth the premium? Well, to answer that, here we have a walkaround video of the special edition alongside the regular top-end trim, highlighting their differences and what makes the Tata Safari Adventure Persona more special than the XZ+ trim.

Tata Safari Adventure Persona vs Safari XZ+ - Exterior Changes

If you are the sort of person that hates chrome on cars, the Tata Safari Adventure Persona is just the right vehicle for you. This trim deletes all chrome from the regular model for gloss black or granite black finishes. The Safari Adventure Persona comes in an exclusive 'Tropical Mist' blue paint shade. The colour contrasts beautifully with the blacked-out elements on the new Safari.

As for the details, the grille, door handles, headlamp surround, window line, badging, and roof rails are all finished in glossy black. These elements come finished in chrome on the regular variants of the Safari. There's also a bold 'Safari' lettering embossed on the bonnet of the Adventure Persona variant. The silver skid plates on the front and rear bumpers have also been blacked out. The 18-inch alloy wheels are similar in design on both models but are finished in gunmetal grey on the Adventure Persona variant.

Tata Safari vs Adventure Persona - Interior Changes

Stepping inside the cabin, the interior of the Safari Adventure Persona gets its own unique identity. While the black and white interior colour scheme on the regular variants of the Safari stand for premiumness and luxury, the black and brown interior color scheme on the Adventure Persona is meant to highlight the Adventure theme. The upholstery and the door pads are thus finished in a light brown shade. It will also be easier to maintain than the white seats and interior trim on the standard Safari.

The dashboard, meanwhile, has been finished with an all-black look with new dark chrome and piano black trims and furnishing. The centre console, however, gets a light brown insert around the gear lever. The Safari Adventure Persona is available in both 6- and 7-seater configuration, just like the XZ+ trim. The Adventure Persona variant is actually based on the XZ+ trim, which means that both variants have an identical equipment list. The differences are only cosmetic in nature.

Tata Safari - Engine Options

There are no mechanical changes on the Safari Adventure Persona over the regular variants of the Safari. On both the variants, Tata Motors offers the Harrier's Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Just like the XZ+ trim, the Adventure Persona is available with both the 6-speed manual and the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options. The top-end trims also get three ESP-based off-road modes - normal, rough, and wet - as well as three drive modes - Eco, City and Sport.

Available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations and with MT and AT gearboxes, each Adventure Persona variant is roughly INR 20,000 more expensive than an equivalent XZ+ variant. To answer the question we asked at the beginning, we definitely think the Adventure Persona is worth the premium. The Safari truly stands out in its Adventure Persona spec with a distinct and unique look, and that's what you want from your SUV anyway, isn't it?

*Ex-showroom price