2022 Hyundai Elantra N to Break Cover in North America on 19 Aug

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N will be revealed for the North American market on 19 August 2021. The event will be a virtual one maybe because of the Covid-19 situation that’s prevailing around the globe.

With the introduction of the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, the company rounds out its N brand line-up of ‘Everyday Sports Cars.’ The Elantra N is a high-performance variant of the new Elantra, adding strong, dynamic driving capabilities and aggressive design elements above the standard model. Hyundai’s N brand details more than 40 specialized N elements applied to the Elantra N, tuned precisely to enhance driving performance.

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N will be powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine that has been tuned to deliver 276 HP and 391 Nm of torque. The output figures should be sufficient to offer thrilling performance to the customers and match the sporty design of the car.

At present, Hyundai is offering 3 trims of the 2022 Elantra in North America. These include the SE, SEL, and Limited models. They draw power from a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine that puts out 147 HP. Some of the key features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 8-inch colour touchscreen display audio, hands-free smart trunk release, 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation, dynamic voice recognition, advanced safety features, and more. It’s to be noted that these features are variant dependent.

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra is currently available in North America at a starting price of USD 19,850. The mid-variant costs USD 21,100 and the range-topping Limited trim retails at USD 25,600. With the introduction of the 2020 Elantra N, Hyundai will have a sportier version of the sedan for customers who are looking for that extra oomph. Expect it to have a higher price tag than the regular models.