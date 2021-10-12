Benelli India Opens Dealership in Ulhasnagar

Benelli India has opened its 46th exclusive showroom in Ulhasnagar. The state-of-the-art dealership is situated in a plush locale at Kohinoor Waves, Shanti Nagar, Kalyan-Ambernath Road.

The showroom, under the dealership of Valiant Motors, showcases the entire BS6 range of Benelli motorcycles including the Imperiale 400, Leoncino 500, TRK 502, TRK 502X, and Benelli 502C. Apart from the bikes, the outlet also has on display merchandise and accessories.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘VALIANT MOTORS’. Our customer service philosophy is in tandem with the principles of our Ulhasnagar Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Ulhasnagar are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, and allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership.”

He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, the Maharashtra region is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts and brand purists to come together and interact with other like-minded riders.”

Manmeet Gujral, Dealer Principal, Benelli – Ulhasnagar said, “We are absolutely thrilled to bring Benelli to Ulhasnagar, It is an honour to have been associated with Benelli India, and I would like to take this moment to welcome you to the Lion’s Den, which is home to some exotic Italian machines on offer from Benelli. We look forward to fulfilling the dreams of local enthusiasts by giving them a platform to explore their spirit of riding and freedom.”