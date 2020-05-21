Bajaj Pulsar RS400 launch: What to expect?

As per a recent report, a Bajaj Pulsar RS400 is scheduled to be launched in Indonesia in August this year. Details of the elder sibling of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 are scarce right now, but here’s what we can expect from the upcoming 400 cc motorcycle.

Bajaj Pulsar RS400 Features

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 shares most of its underpinnings with the naked streetfighter, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. It is one of the most popular motorcycles in the 200 cc segment and the only fully-faired motorbike available in the company’s entire product line-up. However, its design has now become outdated.

This suggests that the more powerful Pulsar RS400 would have a revised styling. Perhaps, Bajaj Auto would implement some tweaks in the bike’s fairing to make it more proportionate and sportier. The company may also alter the rear end of the motorcycle by using new tail lamps and fender. We are expecting the bike to feature split seats and split pillion grab rails as well.

The Pulsar RS400 should also incorporate a fully-digital instrument cluster, high-quality rearview mirrors and alloy wheels, clip-on handlebars and sportier exhaust. We wouldn’t be surprised to see full-LED lighting as well. Below are some of the other expected features:

USD front forks, rear monoshock

Front and rear disc brake

Dual-channel ABS

Slipper clutch

Sportier exhaust note

Low saddle height

Bajaj Pulsar RS400 Specs

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is the company’s flagship motorcycle. It has a 373.3 cc single-cylinder engine which produces 40 PS of maximum power and 35 Nm of peak torque. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. This mill comes with three spark plugs and fuel injection and has a DOHC setup. As it is a tried and tested engine, it is likely that Bajaj Auto will use it in the Pulsar RS400. However, the company could re-tune the mill to suit the new bike’s character.

While the Bajaj Pulsar RS400 is going to be an export-only model initially, it could be launched in India at a later stage. What do you think the Pulsar RS400 would be like? Let us know with a comment below.