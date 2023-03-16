Bajaj Pulsar NS200 & NS160 Now Available With USD Front Forks

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and NS160 models have been updated. Both these motorcycles are now available with USD front forks.

The segment-first upside-down forks on both bikes allow fast cornering and agile handling – so critical for naked sports bikes – and make the bikes look beefier and more attention-grabbing. Add to that a perimeter frame for high stiffness and low flex, providing the sharpest handling experience and the confidence to conquer every turn.

Apart from the USD front forks, the instrument cluster of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and NS160 now also features a gear position indicator, a distance-to-empty readout, instantaneous fuel economy and average fuel economy.

Both bikes come equipped with dual-channel ABS, so the thrill of sports biking comes with the promise of best-in-class stopping power and ultra-safe braking on any surface, thanks to the massive 300 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc brakes. The brakes of NS160 have been made bigger than their previous version. In addition to this, the NS160 sports wider front and rear tyres.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is attractively priced at ₹1,47,347 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Pulsar NS160 is priced at ₹1,34,675 (ex-showroom Delhi). Both models will be available in 4 colours – Metallic Pearl White, Glossy Ebony Black, Satin Red, and Pewter Grey.