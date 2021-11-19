Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar N250 Deliveries Begin

Bajaj Auto has commenced the deliveries of the all-new Pulsar 250 launched last month.

The first delivery of the Pulsar F250 was done in Pune on 15th November 2021 from Shourya Bajaj showroom at Chinchwad.

Celebrating its 20 years of leadership in the Indian sports motorcycle market, Bajaj Auto launched the all-new Pulsar 250 last month, bringing the next generation of power, performance, and style to the quarter-litre sports segment.

The lucky recipient of the first-ever Pulsar 250 is a loyal Pulsarmaniac and owned the previous generation Pulsar 220.