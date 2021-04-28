Bajaj Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition Launched

The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 was launched in the Indian market earlier this year. Now, more than a couple of months later, Bajaj Auto has introduced a new version of the motorcycle called the Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition. So, what’s the new model all about? Let’s find out.

Basically, the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition is nothing else but the same motorcycle available in a bunch of new colours. The updated model started to arrive at dealerships last month, however, Bajaj Auto did not make anything official until now. Based on the company’s website, the Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition has 3 colour options - volcanic red, pearl white, and sparkle black. However, there are walkaround videos of the motorcycle showing a sapphire blue colour, too. Perhaps, Bajaj Auto is yet to add this on its website.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 220F New Colours Launched

The new colours of the Bajaj Pulsar 180 are identical to the latest ones that are available with the Bajaj Pulsar 220F. They feature updated graphics on the fuel tank, belly pan, headlight cowl, and rear cowl, for enhanced visual appeal. Bajaj Auto has also used faux carbon fibre stickers on parts like the front fender and side panels. The blacked-out engine, exhaust, and alloy wheels further improve the sporty quotient of the motorcycle.

Apart from the cosmetic updates, no other changes have been implemented. The Bajaj Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition uses a 178.6cc single-cylinder DTS-i Fi engine that puts out 17.02PS of max power at 8500rpm and 14.52Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. The 2-valve air-cooled mill is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension duties are handled by a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back. The stopping power comes from a 280mm front rotor and 230mm rear rotor aided by ABS.

As for the pricing, the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition has an ex-showroom, Delhi price tag of INR 1,09,651.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.