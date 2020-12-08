Bajaj Pulsar 125 available at attractive year-end offers for limited period

Bajaj Auto has announced attractive year-end offers for the Pulsar 125 models. With these benefits, the two-wheeler giant is aiming to rope in more customers and clear the 2020 stock of its entry-level motorcycle in the Pulsar series.

Buyers purchasing a new Bajaj Pulsar 125 can get a discount of up to INR 2,000. Customers can also bring the 125cc motorcycle home by paying a low down payment of just INR 12,725. It is to be noted that these offers are valid until 15 Dec 2020.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Model Price Before Discount* Discount Price After Discount* Split Seat Drum INR 73,370 INR 2,000 INR 71,370 Single Seat Drum INR 72,218 INR 2,000 INR 70,218 Disc Variant INR 77,018 INR 1,500 INR 75,518

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is one of the best-looking motorcycles in the 125cc segment. It features the iconic Pulsar design. The wolf-eyed headlamp has its own charm. The motorcycle also comes equipped with a sculpted fuel tank that adds a muscular look. For enhanced visual appeal, Bajaj Auto has incorporated a stylish belly pan.

The 124.4 cc single-cylinder engine of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 complies with the BS6 emission standards. It uses 2 spark plugs and 2 valves. It has been tuned to produce 11.8 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The transmission here is a 5-speed gearbox.

In other news, Bajaj Auto had introduced 3 new attractive colour options for the Pulsar RS 200 which is the only fully-faired motorcycle in the company’s product line-up. It has several features that make it a sportier offering than the rest of its Pulsar siblings. The new colour options impart a pinch of more sportiness to the motorbike.

*Ex-showroom, Madhya Pradesh