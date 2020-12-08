Bajaj Pulsar 125 available at attractive year-end offers for limited period

Bajaj Auto has announced attractive year-end offers for the Pulsar 125 models. With these benefits, the two-wheeler giant is aiming to rope in more customers and clear the 2020 stock of its entry-level motorcycle in the Pulsar series.
Buyers purchasing a new Bajaj Pulsar 125 can get a discount of up to INR 2,000. Customers can also bring the 125cc motorcycle home by paying a low down payment of just INR 12,725. It is to be noted that these offers are valid until 15 Dec 2020.
|Bajaj Pulsar 125
|Model
|Price Before Discount*
|Discount
|Price After Discount*
|Split Seat Drum
|INR 73,370
|INR 2,000
|INR 71,370
|Single Seat Drum
|INR 72,218
|INR 2,000
|INR 70,218
|Disc Variant
|INR 77,018
|INR 1,500
|INR 75,518
The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is one of the best-looking motorcycles in the 125cc segment. It features the iconic Pulsar design. The wolf-eyed headlamp has its own charm. The motorcycle also comes equipped with a sculpted fuel tank that adds a muscular look. For enhanced visual appeal, Bajaj Auto has incorporated a stylish belly pan.
The 124.4 cc single-cylinder engine of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 complies with the BS6 emission standards. It uses 2 spark plugs and 2 valves. It has been tuned to produce 11.8 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The transmission here is a 5-speed gearbox.
In other news, Bajaj Auto had introduced 3 new attractive colour options for the Pulsar RS 200 which is the only fully-faired motorcycle in the company’s product line-up. It has several features that make it a sportier offering than the rest of its Pulsar siblings. The new colour options impart a pinch of more sportiness to the motorbike.
For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.
*Ex-showroom, Madhya Pradesh