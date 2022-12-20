Bajaj Platina Becomes First 110cc Bike in India to Feature ABS

Bajaj Auto has launched a new model of the Platina. Called the Platina 110 ABS, the company says that it is the first motorcycle in the 100-110cc segment to feature ABS technology.

The new Bajaj Platina 110, equipped with ABS, enhances safety by reducing braking distance and providing better handling and stability in any challenging condition. Also, the ABS in Platina ensures complete control in panic-braking situations. caused due to stray animals, frequent potholes, wrong-side riders etc.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Sarang Kanade – President, Motorcycles – Bajaj Auto said, “India accounts for highest road deaths across the world with 2-wheelers accounting for 45% of these accidents. Our understanding of the Indian consumer suggests that commuter riders face panic braking scenarios frequently. With the new Platina 110 ABS, we want to offer riders complete control in unforeseen braking scenarios. We are confident that 2-wheeler riders who face difficult riding situations would consider Platina 110 ABS to keep themselves and their loved ones safe with the best-in-segment braking technology.”

The Bajaj Platina 110 ABS comes with comfortable seats, longer front and rear suspensions to ensure a comfortable ride. The state-of-the-art ­headlights with DRL provide clear visibility to the rider, further enhancing the safety factor. The new digital speedometer has ABS indicator, gear indicator and gear guidance features.

The Bajaj Platina 110 ABS, priced at Rs. 72,224 (ex-showroom Delhi), is powered by a 115.45 cc engine that delivers 8.6 PS power at 7000 rpm and torque of 9.81 Nm at 5000 RPM. Complete with dependable performance, competitive mileage, and tough build, Platina 110 ABS comes in four appealing colours – Ebony Black, Gloss Pewter Grey, Cocktail Wine Red, and Saffire Blue.