Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Now Available in 20 Cities

Bajaj Auto has doubled the Chetak network in the first 6 weeks of 2022, adding New Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa to the list of locations where it is available. This unique, all-metal body electric scooter can now be booked in 20 cities, with a waiting period of 4 – 8 weeks. Customers can make online bookings exclusively at www.chetak.com for an easy and seamless experience.

Bajaj Auto had previously opened bookings for the Chetak in 8 cities during 2021. During the first six weeks of 2022, bookings for the Chetak have been opened in an additional 12 cities - Coimbatore, Madurai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Hubli, Visakhapatnam, Nashik, Vasai, Surat, Delhi, Mumbai and Mapusa. With the addition of Delhi and Mumbai, Chetak now enters two of India's largest markets for electric vehicles.

Bajaj Auto recently announced an investment of INR 300 Cr to ramp up its electric vehicle production capacity as well.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, said: