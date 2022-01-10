Avenis Becomes Suzuki's 6th Millionth Vehicle to Roll Out from Factory

Suzuki Motorcycle India has rolled out its 6 millionth vehicle from its manufacturing facility at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram. The recently launched Suzuki Avenis became the 6th millionth celebratory unit.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “This year marks the completion of Suzuki Motorcycle India’s 15 years in the country. It is indeed heartening to also announce the rollout of our 6 millionth Suzuki two-wheeler product in India from our Gurugram plant. We are grateful to all our customers for the trust and loyalty that they have shown to the brand. I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our dealer partners and suppliers who have continuously supported us by ensuring and delivering quality products and services. All these efforts helped us to retain the customers’ long-term belief in the brand, Suzuki two-wheelers."

He further added, "This 6 millionth milestone is a testament to Suzuki's continued commitment to providing superior value to our customers in India. We are delighted that we could reach this landmark despite the challenges thrown by the second wave and the global semiconductor shortage across the world.”

SMIPL is the house for some of India’s most loved products such as Access 125, Gixxer 250 and 150 series, Burgman Street and the recently introduced the Avenis 125 that reverberate comfort, excitement, luxury, and sportiness.