Auto Expo 2023: Liger Unveils World's 1st Auto Balancing Electric Scooters

India's Liger Mobility has unveiled the world's first auto balancing electric scooters at the Auto Expo 2023.

The Liger X and Liger X+ feature patented revolutionary AutoBalancing technology that enables them to balance automatically, significantly enhancing rider safety, comfort and convenience as compared to any other scooter available globally.

The AutoBalancing technology enables a host of path breaking industry-first features providing an unprecedented riding experience:

Feet on footboard – FootFreeStop to ride stress free, no matter how bad the traffic

Reverse like a car with ReverseRide – No more backpedalling when you need to reverse

Learner mode – Learn riding a 2-wheeler confidently with Learn2Ride - which capitalises on AutoBalancing along with limiting the speed of the vehicle to ensure anyone can learn riding in a controlled and safe manner

Over-the-air updates (OTA) – Your vehicle keeps getting better with time

Liger Mobility’s Liger X and Liger X+ will be available in 5 exciting colourways -Grey, Polar White, Blue, Titanium and Red. Both variants will have a top speed of 65 kmph, while the Liger X will deliver a range of 60 kms, Liger X+ promises a range of 100 kms.

Both the variants from Liger Mobility are 4G and GPS enabled, and will come with an app that enables the rider to see the live location of the vehicle, ride history, battery percentage and temperature. The rider will also receive smart alerts like Tow, Accident, service reminders etc.