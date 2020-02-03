Auto Expo 2020: Near-production Tata H2X (Tata Hornbill) concept teasers released

A near-production Tata H2X (Tata Hornbill) concept will be showcased at Auto Expo 2020. Two teasers of its exterior have been revealed, giving a glimpse of its front and rear lights.

The Tata H2X showcased at Auto Expo 2020 will be an evolution of the version introduced at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and be almost ready to hit the production line.

The Tata H2X will basically be a rival to the Maruti Ignis and the likes. Even Hyundai has started preparing a micro-sized SUV in the form of Hyundai AX in South Korea and is expected to launch it in India in 2021. The H2X will be positioned below the Nexon.

In terms of physical appearance, expect the Tata H2X to feature a squarish, boxy body, an upright nose, horizontal hood and an interestingly designed greenhouse. Inside, the Tata H2X will feature some Altroz-inspired elements. Speaking of which, it will sport a floating infotainment system centrally located on the dashboard, as seen in a spy image. Moreover, bits like steering wheel, instrument cluster and some switchgear would also be sourced from the bigger model.

The H2X will have about 70% commonality with the Altroz, and this will help the homegrown automaker to curb the development and production costs. It will be based on the familiar, Alfa-Arc platform. As far as dimensions are concerned, it will measure close to the original concept, which measures 3,840 mm in length, 1,822 mm in width and 1,636 mm in height.

The H2X will employ the Altroz's BS-VI 1.2L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine which churns out 86 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 rpm. The engine will most likely be offered with a standard 5-speed manual transmission and an optional 5-speed automated manual transmission.