Audi Standardizes Model Names for Clearer Global Identity

Audi is revamping its naming strategy, unifying model nomenclature worldwide for better clarity. Moving forward, all Audi vehicles—whether electric or combustion-powered—will follow a consistent alphanumeric format, eliminating previous distinctions based on drivetrain type.

The new system retains "A" and "Q" to differentiate sedans/wagons from SUVs, while numbers (1-8) indicate size and positioning, regardless of powertrain. Additional identifiers like "e-tron," "TFSI," or "TDI" will clarify propulsion type.

This change, shaped by customer and dealer feedback, debuts with the upcoming Audi A6, set for a global reveal on March 4. While future models will follow this standard, existing ones will keep their names.

Audi's move ensures a streamlined, intuitive model lineup for buyers worldwide.