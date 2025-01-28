Audi Q6 e-tron Offroad Concept Unveiled – Conquering Terrain with 13,400 Nm Torque

Audi has taken the wraps off the Q6 e-tron Offroad Concept at the prestigious Kitzbühel World Cup weekend in Austria, showcasing a high-performance electric SUV built for extreme terrains. This prototype, based on the upcoming Q6 e-tron, pushes the boundaries of electric off-roading with cutting-edge technology and an aggressive design.

Equipped with dual electric motors delivering 380 kW, the Q6 e-tron Offroad Concept can tackle gradients of up to 100% with ease. A substantial 160 mm (6.3 in) ride height increase and a 250 mm (9.8 in) wider track amplify its off-road stance. The game-changing feature is Audi’s newly designed portal axles, which boost torque by 50%, providing a staggering peak of 13,400 Nm at the wheels. This enables the SUV to conquer 45-degree inclines while maintaining a top speed of 175 km/h (108 mph).

Built on Audi’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the Q6 e-tron series represents the next evolution of Vorsprung durch Technik, blending electrification with rugged capability. With this concept, Audi teases the potential of a future-ready electric off-roader, redefining performance beyond the pavement.