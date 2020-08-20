Audi RS Q8 Snapped At Dealership Days Before Its Launch

Audi India has recently commenced the pre-bookings of its upcoming performance SUV - RS Q8 against a sum of INR 15.00 lakh. The performance SUV is all set to be launched in the country on August 27. However, it has already been snapped at an Audi dealership sans camouflage. These pictures come via an IndianAuto reader – Biren Kumar. The RS Q8 in the pictures wears Navarra Blue Metallic paint shade. In this paint scheme, for sure it looks gorgeous. Apart from this colour scheme, Audi is likely to sell the RS Q8 in 8 different colour options.

Audi RS Q8 is the performance-spec version of the outgoing Q8, which was launched in the country in January this year at a mind-staggering starting price of INR 1.33 Crore. Audi RS Q8, however, is expected to be even pricier with an expected starting price of over INR 2 Crore. The RS Q8 is underpinned by the same platform – MLB Evo, which is also used by cars like Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Audi Q7, and Porsche Cayenne.

In terms of design, the RS Q8 features a few changes in comparison to the Q8. On the front, it gets revised design for the Singleframe radiator grille, which lets a greater volume of air enter the engine bay. Sideways, the changes are limited to sportier door sills and 22-inch rims. Also, Audi will offer the option of bigger 23-inch units. At the rear, the RS Q8 features a new RS spoiler, diffuser, and quad exhausts. On the inside, Audi will inject the interior with a sportier appeal with the use of RS badging and ‘Sport’ trim for the Alcantara wrapped seats, leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, and the all-digital instrument console.

Talking of the powertrains, the RS Q8 will be offered with a 4.4L turbocharged V8 petrol motor. It will develop a peak power output of 600 Hp and max torque of 800 Nm. Sending the power to all-4 wheels of the RS Q8 will be Audi’s Quattro AWD system. The transmission duties will be performed by an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox. All of it will help the RS Q8 in reaching the 100 kmph mark from a standstill in 3.8 seconds. The top speed will be capped at 250 kmph. However, by opting for the dynamic package, it can be increased to 304 kmph. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Audi updates and the latest four-wheeler news. Source - IndianAuto