2020 Audi RS7 Sportback launched in India, costs INR 1.94 crore

The all-new 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback has been launched in India. The utterly gorgeous and insanely fast super sedan costs INR 1.94 crore (ex-showroom). It is for the first time that Audi is offering the RS7 Sportback in a five-seater variant. The car also comes with a wide range of customisation options for the customers.

The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is a gem to look at. It flaunts its iconic Sportback shape, flared wheel arches, single-frame front grille with a 3D honeycomb mesh, and LED headlamps with dynamic indicators. The rear end of the car is dominated by the signature lighting that adds a striking visual appeal. Also, the spoiler and RS-specific oval exhaust pipes act as the showstoppers.

Speaking at the launch of the new 2020 Audi RS Sportback, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:

We are thrilled to launch the new Audi RS 7 Sportback in India - a car that is striking, powerful, and is a technological masterpiece. The V8 twin-turbo 4.0L TFSI petrol heart propels the car to 100kph in a super quick 3.6 seconds. Our legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system means you can make the most of the 600hp. I personally love the way the RS7 sounds and I can’t wait for owners and enthusiasts to experience and hear its V8 growl.”

The all-new 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback not just looks fast but goes fast, too. The 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine under the hood produces 600hp and delivers 800Nm of torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox that transmits power via Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. These figures are more than capable of taking the new RS7 Sportback from 0 to 100km/h in a mere 3.6 seconds. The super sedan has an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h. However, Audi gives you an option of increasing that figure to 280km/h with the optional dynamic package and to 305km/h with the RS dynamic plus package.

Audi has also incorporated a Mild Hybrid System (MHEV) in the new 2020 RS7 Sportback. It comes with a 48-volt main onboard electrical system. The belt alternator starter can recover up to 12kW power under gentle acceleration and feed it into a lithium-ion battery as electricity. The car also features cylinder on demand (COD) technology for enhanced efficiency. In higher gears at low to medium loads and engine speeds, 4 cylinders automatically deactivate to minimise fuel consumption.

Also Read: 2021 Audi Q5 breaks covers, features mild hybrid technology as standard

Interested customers can book the all-new 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback online from the comfort of their homes or head to their nearest Audi dealership. They can also use the company’s first-of-its-kind Augmented Reality feature on the official website to explore all the latest features and customisation options.