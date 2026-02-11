Audi MMI Now Lets You Pay for Parking, Fuel and Charging In-Car

Audi has expanded the capabilities of its MMI infotainment system by integrating two new third-party apps, allowing drivers to pay for parking, fuelling, charging and even car washes directly from the vehicle. The brand claims to be the first automaker to embed both EasyPark and ryd natively into its in-car system.

The ryd app is already available on all Audi models equipped with the Audi Application Store, while EasyPark is set to roll out by the end of March 2026. Both apps use GPS-based triggers to detect when the vehicle enters a supported location, prompting the driver with an on-screen pop-up to initiate payment.

EasyPark connects users to over 60,000 parking locations across around 1,300 European cities, covering public parking spaces, private lots and multi-storey garages. The system automatically starts the parking session when the car is shifted into park and ends it once the vehicle exceeds 15 km/h.

Meanwhile, ryd enables contactless payments at more than 10,000 fuel stations and approximately one million charging points across Europe. In Germany alone, it supports major fuel brands such as Aral and Esso and covers roughly 90 percent of the country’s charging infrastructure.

These additions further enhance the Audi Application Store, developed with Volkswagen Group’s software arm Cariad. The platform already supports entertainment apps like Disney+, YouTube and Spotify, all accessible directly through the MMI interface without requiring a smartphone.

With these integrations, Audi is steadily turning the car into a seamless digital payment hub for everyday mobility.