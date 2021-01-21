Audi Q5 Facelift Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Launch Later This Year

Ever since we stepped into the BS6 era, Audi has been missing a few key products in India. One such model is the Audi Q5 but its soon set to make a comeback in a facelifted guise. The Q5 is one of most successful models of Audi in India and the German carmaker is readying the launch of the facelifted version later in the year. Audi unveiled the Q5 facelift in June last year and now, a test prototype has been spotted testing in Pune. The Audi Q5 rivals the likes of the BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE in India.

The vehicle can be seen wearing portable emission measurement system, which means it could be undergoing homologation process at ARAI. This prototype is seen wearing only a partial camouflage, thus revealing most new design details. The 2021 Audi Q5 gets a significant makeover when compared to the outgoing model but the design is still evolutionary.

At the front, the new Q5 gets a revised grille which is larger and gets slimmer outer surrounds. The trapezoidal headlamps too have been repositioned, and now feature new Matrix LED high and low beam units and daytime running LEDs, reminiscent of Audi’s sportier offerings like RS6 Avant and RS7. Also new to the Q5 is a revised front bumper with new fog lamp inserts and new tail lamps with revised LED inserts.

On the inside, while much of the interior cabin layout has been retained including bits like the multi-function steering wheel and virtual cockpit design for the instrument console, there is an all-new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. It now features Audi’s latest MIB3 platform, which also adds in cloud-based vehicle customization options. The interiors have a very likeable layout with good ergonomics. Some features you could expect onboard include connected car feature, ambient lighting, 3-spoke multi-functional steering wheel, heated seats, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, keyless entry and much more.

Under the hood, the 2021 Audi Q5 will likely be powered by a sole petrol engine in India. We expect it to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine in 45TFSI trim. The engine produces 248 bhp of peak power and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch transmission and power is sent to all four wheels via Audi's legendary Quattro all-wheel drive system. Although the Q5 is offered with a diesel engine in markets abroad, there will be no option of a diesel engine here in India.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Audi updates and the latest four-wheeler news

[Image Source - Motorbeam]