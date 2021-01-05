Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From INR 42.34 Lakh

After being absent from the Indian market for almost a year, the Audi A4 has made a comeback in a facelifted guise. Audi has launched the new A4 facelift in India with prices starting from INR 42.34 lakh, ex-showroom. Audi had previously given the A4 a facelift in late 2019 before discontinuing it altogether in 2020 as we adopted the BS6 norms. This is thus the second facelift for the current-gen Audi A4 but its more comprehensive than before. The design has been sufficiently revised, there are more features on the inside and there's a fundamental change under the hood as well. Let's look at it in a little more detail.

The Audi A4 facelift is available in India in two trims - Premium Plus (INR 42.34 lakh) and Technology (INR 46.67 lakh). In terms of design, the new Audi A4 facelift sports Audi's latest iteration of the hexagonal single-frame grille flanked by new LED headlamps with LED DRLs on either side. The front bumper too has been refreshed with new fog lamp housings and at the rear, there's redesigned tail lamps with a re-worked bumper. The new Audi A4 looks a lot more sporty and hunkered down than the outgoing car.

The interiors of the Audi A4 too have been sufficiently spruced up. Although it does not feature the dual-screen setup for the infotainment system and climate controls seen on newer and bigger Audis like the A6, A8L and Q8, it does come with a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Audi's latest MMI user interface. It also gets Audi's virtual cockpit system along with configurable interior lighting and a few other new features as well. The overall design however remains more or less similar.

Under the hood, the Audi A4 facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine in India. This engine produces 190hp and is a substantial upgrade over the 150hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that powered the pre-facelift A4. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch auto gearbox with power being sent to the front wheels. Audi claims the A4 can sprint from 0-100kph in just 7.3 seconds. There will be no diesel engine on offer as the brand will now focus purely on petrol and electrified models only.

With the A4 facelift, Audi has kick started their product offensive strategy for 2021 and we will see a new product from them every other month. Audi will be bringing back several other cars like the A3, Q3, Q5 and Q7 this year either as facelifts or as all-new models. As for the A4, it will continue its rivalry with the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Jaguar XE. It will also see competition from the likes of the new Volvo S60 (launching in March) and the upcoming 3 Series Grand Limousine (launching by January end).

