2021 Audi Q5 breaks covers, features mild hybrid technology as standard

Audi has taken the wraps off from the refreshed Q5 midsize SUV. The new facelifted Audi Q5 comes with a host of cosmetic alterations and feature additions which have made the SUV look more appealing and in line with the German car manufacturer’s new design language.

At the front, the new Audi Q5 has got a revised front grille which is larger and gets slimmer outer surrounds. The trapezoidal headlamps too have been repositioned, and now feature new Matrix LED high and low beam units and daytime running LEDs reminiscent of Audi’s sportier offerings like RS6 Avant and RS7.

Also new to the Audi Q5 are front bumper inserts and new tail lamps with revised LED inserts. One can also choose from the options of 18-,19- and 20-inch alloy wheels. There is also an optional S-Line package for the new Audi Q5, which adds in blacked-out parts including the grille and front skid plate as well as sportier-looking air intakes.

On the inside, while much of the interior cabin layout has been retained including bits like the multi-function steering wheel and virtual cockpit design for the instrument console, there is an all-new 10.1-inch floating pop-up style touchscreen infotainment system. It now features Audi’s latest MIB3 platform, which also adds in cloud-based vehicle customization options.

The virtual cockpit design, as well as wireless Apple Carplay, has been made standard in all the trims, while the higher ‘Premium Plus’ and ‘Prestige’ variants also add in adaptive cruise control and a top-view camera. Other changes in the inside include new leather upholstery with walnut inlays and contrast stitching as well as piano black inserts on the dashboard and door panels.

On the safety front, the new Audi Q5 is now bestowed with front parking sensors, lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring system right from the base ‘Premium’ variant. The higher variants now include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and active lane-keeping in the standard Audi Pre-sense city suite.

When it comes to changes under the skin, the new Audi Q5 now gets 12-Volt mild-hybrid technology standard for its 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The engine now produces a maximum power output of 263 PS and a maximum torque output of 370 Nm, which makes it 13 PS more powerful than the outgoing model. There is also a plug-in hybrid variant for the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which here makes 365 PS of power and 500 Nm of torque. The performance-oriented SQ5 features a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol motor, which makes 352 PS of power and 500 Nm of torque. All these aforementioned engine options are offered with a standard 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

While the plug-in hybrid variants of the Audi Q5 get S-Line styling package and adaptive dampers, air suspension and Dinamica Suede interior accents in the Sport Plus package with which it is offered. On the other hand, the Audi SQ5 will be offered with adaptive dampers, height-adjustable air suspension and OLED tail lights as standard.

Talking from the Indian context, the new Audi Q5 is expected to arrive at the Indian shores only with the mild hybrid variants, and skip the plug-in variants and the SQ5. The launch might happen sometime in the second half of 2021.

