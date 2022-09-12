Audi India Installs Over 100 EV Chargers in More Than 60 Cities

Audi India has announced that it has installed over 100 EV chargers in more than 60 cities. This includes all Audi India dealerships, workshop facilities and select SAVWIPL Group brand dealerships located across strategic highways in the country.

All Audi India dealerships are equipped with a 22kW charger and so far, 16 Audi India dealerships including Audi Ahmedabad, Audi Bengaluru Central, Audi Bhubaneswar, Audi Chennai, Audi Delhi South, Audi Goa, Audi Gurugram, Audi Karnal, Audi Ludhiana, Audi Mumbai South, Audi Surat, Audi Pune, Audi Delhi West, Audi Guwahati, Audi Jaipur and Audi Kolkata are equipped with a 50kW DC fast charger.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We have a clear road map towards sustainable mobility and are committed to developing an EV ecosystem. We have successfully installed 100+ chargers across India and we will continue to increase this in the days, months and years forward to ensure ease of ownership for Audi e-tron and other EV owners. The future is electric and Audi India is ready for it.”

Audi India currently sells five electric cars in India – Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. With five offerings, Audi India has a proposition for every type of EV customer. To ease the transition to electric mobility – the brand is offering several benefits and packages including after-sales, charging and ownership.