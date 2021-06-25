Audi e-tron Electric SUV to Launch in India on 22nd July

Recently, the German luxury carmaker Audi announced the launch date of its upcoming all-electric SUV named e-tron in the Indian market. It is scheduled to be launched on 22nd July 2021 and will compete with the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace. Back in October 2020, Mercedes-Benz EQC was launched in India at Rs 99.30 lakh (ex-showroom), and it offers a driving range of 471kms, while the Jaguar I-Pace was introduced in March 2021 at Rs 1.06 crore (ex-showroom) and offers a range of 470kms in one full charge. In our market, the Audi e-tron will be offered in two different body styles- SUV and Sportsback. Firstly, the carmaker has plans to launch e-tron in its SUV guise, which gets several unique cosmetic features compared to its IC-engined Q-series SUVs.

Some visuals highlights include a single-frame octagonal grille with some premium chrome inserts, full-width LED taillights, a pair of sleek matrix LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, a large greenhouse and much more. Audi e-tron was first showcased back in 2015 at Frankfurt Motor Show. Moreover, the e-tron was the first volume-produced cars to feature camera as virtual wing mirrors. It also employs prominent wheel arches, sporty-looking alloy units, two-tone bumper and so on.

In terms of performance, the Audi e-tron is propelled by two electric motors, which develops 355bhp of peak power and 561 Nm of peak torque. In boost mode, the electric SUV shreds out power and torque outputs of 408bhp and 664 Nm. It also features an intelligent brake energy recuperation system, which assists the driver by harnessing 90 per cent of braking force. As per the carmaker, the e-tron can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 6.6 seconds, and it can achieve a top speed of 200kmph. The SUV features a 95kWh battery pack, which offers 452kms of range on a single charge using a regular charger. It takes around 8.5 hours for the Audi SUV to replenish back to 100 per cent. In Boost mode, the Audi e-tron extracts more power from the 95 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.