Audi e-tron Customers to Benefit from Many Digital Solutions & Initiatives

With the launch of the Audi e-tron just around the corner, Audi India has announced a host of digital solutions and initiatives that the customers of its first electric car in India will benefit from. The company says that these services will enrich the buyers’ ownership experience of the upcoming Audi e-tron.

Audi India’s digital and customer-centric solutions and initiatives for e-tron customers include:

Savings Calculator - to enable customers to keep a record of running costs and emissions.

Range Calculator - information about range, charging time and distance to the next available charging station.

Charging Time Calculator.

Audi e-tron Hub - a complete repository of everything about the e-tron and e-tron Sportback.

Road Side Assistance - available 24x7 via the ‘myAudi Connect’ app.

Chargers near me and Audi EV charging stations.

Audi e-tron on Audi Shop - a dedicated section to shop for branded merchandise and Wall Chargers.

Digital Retail - experience the e-tron and e-tron Sportback in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

State-of-Charge relay.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Balbir Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:

Customer Centricity is integral to our strategy. In line with this, we are offering several digital solutions for our EV customers to make their ownership experience, hassle-free and enjoyable. Our digital solutions will help customers be informed about the current charge available, the range that can be covered keeping real-time driving conditions in mind, and the distance to the nearest compatible charging station, in case a charge is needed. In addition, the ‘myAudi Connect’ app has a dedicated Audi e-tron Hub that gives complete access to guides on Audi e-tron basics like setting up the charging equipment, setting recuperation levels and learning how to maximize range on your Audi e-tron. With solutions like these, we aim to eliminate range anxiety and make this EV journey a memorable one.”

In other news, Audi India has announced that it will provide a complimentary wall-box AC charger to the e-tron buyers. The wall-box AC charger can be set up at the customer’s preferred location. The company says that this is a segment-first offer.