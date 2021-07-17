Audi India Dealerships to Get 50 kW Fast Charger, Open for All EV Users

Audi India will soon enter the luxury EV segment by launching its first electric vehicle in the country, the Audi e-tron. To ensure the e-tron customers have an outstanding ownership experience, the German carmaker has announced an array of solutions and benefits.

Audi India has said in a press statement that its key dealerships across the country will be equipped with 50 kW DC fast chargers. The process of installing the equipment will be carried out in a phased manner. This is indeed good news for the upcoming Audi e-tron customers.

Adding cherry to the cake, Audi India has also announced that early bird customers can avail of complimentary charging at any of the brand’s dealerships that are equipped with the charging facility through 2021. Audi e-tron customers can easily locate all charging stations compatible on the ‘Chargers near me’ section of the ‘myAudi Connect’ app. The application will suggest compatible chargers nearest to the location.

In the spirit of promoting electric mobility and with a view towards faster adoption and proliferation of electric vehicle technology, this tool is also being made available on the Audi India website as well as the ‘myAudi Connect’ App under the ‘Chargers near me’ section, as a ready reference for all electric car users in India. Audi India dealers will offer, at cost, their charging facilities to all other brands electric car customers.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Balbir Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said: