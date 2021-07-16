Audi e-tron Customers to Get Complimentary Wall-Box AC Charger

Audi India has announced some interesting news, especially for those potential customers who are eyeing to buy the German carmaker’s upcoming and first EV in the country, the new Audi e-tron. The company has revealed it will provide a complimentary wall-box AC charger to the e-tron buyers. However, there’s a catch.

Only those customers will get the additional wall-box AC charger who will purchase the Audi e-tron in 2021. The wall-box AC charger can be set up at the customer’s preferred location. The company says that this is a segment-first offer. Considering that the electric SUV is slated to be launched in the country on 22 July, there’s an ample amount of time before the year ends, hence, the offer sounds pretty reasonable.

All variants of the Audi e-tron - 50, 55, and 55 Sportback - will come with an 11 kW compact charger as standard. As per the new offer, customers who will buy the electric SUV this year will get an additional wall-box AC charger. This means that these buyers will basically have two chargers to refill the batteries of their spanking new e-tron.

The upcoming Audi e-tron will have a unique charging combination in the segment. The electric SUV will have AC charging of up to 11 kW and DC charging of up to 150 kW for the e-tron 55 and 55 Sportback. On the other hand, the e-tron 50 will have AC charging of up to 11 kW and DC charging of up to 120 kW.

