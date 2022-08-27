Audi Approved Plus Used Luxury Cars Outlet Opens in Nagpur

Audi Approved Plus is now open in Nagpur. The used luxury cars outlet is located at Central MIDC Road, Hingana.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, commented, “We are very happy to inaugurate our 18th Audi Approved: plus facility in the country. Nagpur is one of the key industrial cities of Maharashtra and we enjoy a strong presence in this region. We are rapidly expanding our pre-owned car business and will end this year with 22 such facilities. In addition, we have opened a new service facility which will ensure we are well connected to our customers.”

Every pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at Audi Approved: plus showrooms undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks and thorough multiple-level quality checks along with a full on-road test to ensure customers’ peace of mind while buying the car.

Under the Audi Approved: plus programme, Audi India offers 24x7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase. Additionally, customers can avail easy financing and insurance benefits through the programme.

Mr. Prashant Kesharwani, Dealer Principal, Audi Nagpur said, “There is an increased demand for pre-owned cars in Nagpur and with this new facility, we will make pre-owned luxury cars more assessable to customers in the region. In addition, a new service facility has been inaugurated and we are very happy to extend our association with Audi India and look forward to serving our customers in Nagpur.”