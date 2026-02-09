Audi Abu Dhabi Rolls Out Ramadan 2026 Offers on A3, A5, A6 and Q5

Audi Abu Dhabi has unveiled its Ramadan 2026 campaign, bringing special pricing and ownership benefits across four of its most popular models – the A3, A5, A6 and Q5. The limited-period offers are aimed at customers looking to step into a premium Audi during the Holy Month with added value and long-term peace of mind.

Leading the line-up is the Audi A3, the brand’s compact luxury sedan, priced from AED 175,000. It is joined by the Audi A5, which blends sleek styling with a sportier driving character, starting at AED 199,000. For buyers seeking executive comfort and cutting-edge tech, the Audi A6 is available from AED 244,000, while the Audi Q5 SUV – known for its versatility and everyday usability – starts at AED 237,000.

Beyond the attractive pricing, Audi Abu Dhabi is sweetening the deal with a comprehensive ownership package. All Ramadan offers include free first-year registration, a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, a five-year service plan, and five-year roadside assistance. Additional finance and insurance benefits further enhance the overall value proposition.

The Ramadan 2026 offers are available across Audi Abu Dhabi showrooms in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain for a limited time, giving customers a timely opportunity to drive home a new Audi with confidence and long-term support built in.