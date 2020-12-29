2021 Audi A4 Facelift vs Pre-Facelift A4 - Here's What's New

Among the first of models set to arrive next year will be the 2021 Audi A4 facelift. For its upcoming version, Audi has included a few substantial changes. The car now looks sportier with minor tweaks in design. While the cosmetic upgrades are minimal, the car still rightfully falls in line with the rest of its stable-mates. In addition to this, the car also gets additional features and new powertrain options under the hood. Nevertheless, here are more details regarding the new update.

Design

In terms of design, the car now sports some fine character lines at the front. At the back, Audi has done with the sharp and edgier for a more rounded design that gives the car a wider appearance. Also in the new model are revised LED headlights, LED DRLs and new fog lamps. While the tweaks are not substantial, the new version seems to have more drama when compared to its rivals in the same segment.

Cabin

On the inside, the car comes with an identical design as the outgoing model. This means that on offer is a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Audi’s latest MMI user interface, connected car technology. This is a major upgrade from the smaller screen that came without a touchscreen in the previous model. Features like the all-digital Audi Virtual Cockpit and three-zone climate control among others have also been carried over to the new Audi A4 from its predecessor.

Engine

Under the hood, the car will get a new 2.0-litres single-cylinder petrol TFSI engine that was recently found in the Q2. Since the upcoming iteration will be a petrol-only model, Audi will most likely also couple the engine with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system, similar to the European version that offers better acceleration, fuel economy, and overall refinement. This engine is likely to be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Safety

In terms of safety, the new Audi A4 facelift will be equipped with eight airbags, cruise control with speed limiter and reverse park guide among others. The safety features list was near identical in the outgoing model as well.

The company will be debuting the car in India on January 5 next year and had opened bookings for the same on December 21 at INR 2 lakh.

