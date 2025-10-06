Ather Rolls Out 5,00,000th Scooter, Expands Manufacturing Footprint with New Plant in Maharashtra

Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has achieved a major milestone by rolling out its 5,00,000th scooter from its Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu. The milestone model was the Ather Rizta, the brand’s family-oriented scooter that has quickly become a key growth driver since its launch last year.

In just a year, the Rizta has grown to account for over one-third of Ather’s total production, helping the company accelerate its nationwide expansion. Ather has been strengthening its presence across North and Central India, with a particular focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, alongside major metros.

Currently, Ather operates two manufacturing facilities in Hosur — one for vehicle assembly and another for battery production — with a combined capacity of 4.2 lakh units per year. To meet rising demand, the company is now setting up its third manufacturing facility, Factory 3.0, in Bidkin, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra.

The new plant will be developed in two phases, built on Industry 4.0 principles, integrating cutting-edge digital technologies to enhance efficiency and quality. Once fully operational, it will expand Ather’s total installed capacity to 1.42 million electric scooters annually.