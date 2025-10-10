Ather Launches Nationwide Service Carnival with Festive Season Benefits

Ather Energy, India’s leading electric two-wheeler brand, has rolled out the Ather Service Carnival, a nationwide after-sales initiative running from October 9th to 18th, 2025. The program aims to help owners prepare their scooters for smooth festive rides with exclusive service offers across Ather’s 400+ service centres.

As part of the carnival, customers can enjoy a free 15-point vehicle health check-up covering brakes, tyres, suspension, and electronics. Ather is also offering 10% off on paid labour and brake pads, 15% off on painted body parts, and 20% off on polish services, making maintenance both affordable and rewarding this season.

This initiative builds on Ather’s growing focus on customer satisfaction, alongside its Ather Care plans, ExpressCare, and Gold Service Centres, which ensure quick, transparent, and premium ownership experiences.

In line with its expansion plans, Ather recently celebrated 5,00,000 units produced and now operates over 500 Experience Centres nationwide, targeting 700 by FY26. With two operational plants in Hosur and a third—Factory 3.0—coming up in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, the company continues to strengthen both its service and manufacturing footprint across India.