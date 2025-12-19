Maruti Suzuki WagonR Gets Swivel Seat Option to Boost Inclusive Mobility

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced a swivel seat option for the WagonR, marking a significant step towards promoting inclusive mobility in the mass-market car segment. Designed to make vehicle access easier for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, the swivel seat aims to extend the brand’s promise of delivering the ‘Joy of Mobility’ to a wider section of society.

The initiative draws inspiration from Suzuki’s global corporate slogan, ‘By Your Side’, and aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 10, which focuses on reducing inequality. Maruti Suzuki says the move reflects its commitment to customer-centric, human-focused mobility solutions that cater to diverse needs.

To develop the swivel seat solution, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with Bengaluru-based startup TRUEAssist Technology under its startup incubation programme in collaboration with NSRCEL–IIM Bangalore. The swivel seat is offered as a retrofit kit and can be ordered at Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships. It can be installed on new WagonR models as well as retrofitted to existing vehicles, expanding accessibility for current owners.

The WagonR’s tall-boy design, with its generous headroom and legroom, makes it well-suited for this feature by allowing easier ingress and egress. Initially, the swivel seat option will be available at over 200 Arena dealerships across 11 cities, with plans to expand availability based on customer demand.

From a safety standpoint, the WagonR swivel seat kit has been tested and certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). The installation does not require any structural modifications to the vehicle and comes backed by a three-year warranty, offering added reassurance to customers.