BYD Produces 15 Millionth New Energy Vehicle

BYD has crossed a major global milestone with the production of its 15 millionth new energy vehicle (NEV), underlining the rapid scale-up of the Chinese automaker’s electrification drive. Remarkably, the company moved from 10 million to 15 million NEVs in just 13 months, with the 14 millionth vehicle rolling off the line in October 2025.

The milestone was marked at BYD’s Jinan manufacturing facility in China, which has been in mass production for only three years. The 15 millionth vehicle was a DENZA N8L, a six-seat SUV from BYD’s premium sub-brand. Built on the Super Hybrid and e3 platform, the N8L shares its architecture with the Z9GT and forms part of DENZA’s preparations for its European debut in 2026.

BYD defines new energy vehicles as battery electric models and electrified vehicles using its Super Hybrid system with DM technology. The company’s NEV journey began in 2008 with the launch of the F3DM plug-in hybrid, taking 13 years to reach its first million units before accelerating rapidly over the past decade.

Production momentum remains strong. In the first 11 months of 2025, BYD produced 4.182 million vehicles, up 11.3 per cent year on year. Overseas sales reached 917,000 units during the same period, already surpassing the full-year total for 2024. Today, BYD operates in more than 110 countries and regions, with a presence in 33 European markets through around 1,000 sales outlets. The company plans to double its European dealership network by the end of 2026.

Heavy investment continues to fuel this growth. BYD spent RMB43.75 billion on research and development in the first three quarters of 2025 alone, driving advances in battery technology, intelligent driver assistance, and megawatt-level Flash Charging, slated for Europe in 2026.