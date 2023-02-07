Ather Energy Announces Interesting Corporate Discounts & Exchange Offers

Ather Energy has rolled out its largest ever corporate outreach program to promote e-mobility in the country. The month-long program is targeted to employees from 2500+ organisations and will offer benefits worth INR 16,259 in total for the corporate employees to bring home the Ather scooters.

Ather is introducing a host of ‘never heard before’ offers for corporate employees, which includes a corporate discount worth INR 4000; an exchange bonus worth INR 4000; and tax savings on loans taken to buy an Ather on the financial front.

On the product front, Ather is offering a complimentary 2-year extended battery warranty (over and above the manufacturer’s warranty of 3 years) worth INR. 8,259 (only on the 450X). The offers are valid till the 28th of February. Ather Energy is also offering to install complimentary charging infrastructure at workplaces.

The government and corporations are introducing several initiatives to move towards green mobility to focus on sustainable energy and achieve net zero by 2070. Organisations have developed charging infrastructure in the office premises to alleviate range and charging anxiety. The corporate offer is available to employees of leading organisations like Reliance Jio Infocomm LTD, Wipro Technologies, Samsung India, Myntra, TATA Technologies, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corpn. LTD, Bharti Airtel LTD.