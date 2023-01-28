Ather Electric Scooters Clocked Over 389 Million Kilometres in 2022

Ather Energy has released the second edition of its yearly ‘Ather in 2022’ report, the year-end recap capturing trends around EV 2-wheeler adoption across the country. 2022 was a great year for EVs, and the ‘Ather in 2022’ report highlights how Ather electric scooters are becoming mainstream, especially in smaller cities and towns.

In 2022, Ather scooters clocked more than 389 million km, a 458% increase over 2021. Bengaluru and Chennai continue to lead the total distance chart, covering over 82 million and 33 million km, respectively. As Maharashtra fastracks its EV adoption, Pune has jumped up to top three cities, clocking over 25 million km in 2022.

Markets such as New Delhi and Hyderabad are also rapidly catching up as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities continue to show strong EV adoption rates and are riding longer distances. On average, smaller cities saw higher daily distances per scooter, with Secunderabad registering an average of 41 km per day, followed by Thanjavur, Tiruppur, Pathanamthitta, and Attapur.

Ather Energy sold 59,413 units from Jan to Dec 2022 registering a y-o-y growth of 224 percent. To meet the rising demand in the country, Ather inaugurated its second manufacturing facility in Hosur. The facility, spread across 300,000 sq. ft. will help the brand expand its production capacity to 420,000 units per year in FY 2024 (April 2023 - March 2024), further enabling the company to fulfil the increasing demand for its flagship scooters.

The company also recently rolled out the Atherstack 5.0 software update, which has introduced a host of new features taking the riding experience to a new level. Ather has also introduced six new colours - Space Grey, Still White, Salt Green, True Red, Cosmic Black, and Lunar Grey for the 450X and 450 Plus, inspired by automotive performance.