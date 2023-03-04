Ashok Leyland Partners with Mumbai Indians Women's T20 Team

Ashok Leyland announced its partnership with Mumbai Indians, as their Principal Partner for the upcoming Women's T20 League in India. As a part of this association, the Ashok Leyland logo & name will feature prominently on the back of the team’s jersey.

Ashok Leyland has signed a 2-year partnership with the team, which begins this edition, and will continue till 2024.

Mumbai Indians will play the tournament opener on March 4 at the DY Patil stadium, Mumbai.

In its inaugural season, the Women’s T20 League will host 20 league matches and two playoff games over the course of 23 days, with the finals scheduled on March 26th at the Brabourne Stadium.