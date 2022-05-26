Ashok Leyland Expands & Strengthens its Presence in Southern Africa

Ashok Leyland has announced its new distribution partnership with ETG group’s logistics, warehousing and distribution vertical, ETG Logistics (ETGL). ETG is a global conglomerate operating across various segments, with a deep focus on uplifting Sub-Saharan Africa.

An agreement was signed between the two companies for cooperation in the distribution of products in the Southern African region. ETGL will operate dealerships for Ashok Leyland in 6 key Southern African countries as part of this strategic cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amandeep Singh, Head International Operations, Ashok Leyland said:

We have ambitious growth plans for the African Market. Our time tested products are well suited for the African terrain and offer a superior value proposition to customers. ETG group’s extensive connections in these markets will complement our growth plans. We are already present in most of the East and West African countries. We now have the right product portfolio with Best in Class TCO to cater to requirements of this market and provide excellent value proposition for customers.

Mr. Rajeev Saxena, CEO of ETGL, said: