Archer Aviation has successfully completed the first test flight of its Midnight electric air taxi at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi, marking a major milestone in its Middle East expansion plans. The test was conducted with support from the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) and attended by officials from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), ADIO, and other key partners.

The flight focused on assessing the aircraft’s vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) performance under UAE-specific conditions—high temperatures, humidity, and dust exposure. This data will play a key role in Archer’s efforts to certify and deploy its Midnight eVTOL aircraft commercially in the UAE.

This test is part of Archer’s broader Launch Edition program, with Abu Dhabi as its first international launch market. The company has partnered with Abu Dhabi Aviation to introduce air taxi services, targeting a future of fast, clean, and efficient urban air mobility across the region.

With additional testing planned in the coming months, Archer aims to gather comprehensive flight data to support regulatory certification. The move also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to become a global hub for sustainable and innovative transportation, following initiatives like the UAE’s first hybrid heliport at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal.

Archer’s progress underscores its growing momentum in the region, laying the groundwork for a next-gen mobility ecosystem in the UAE.