Ampere Electric Scooters Available With Benefits This Festive Season

Ampere electric scooters are available with multiple benefits this festive season. The company has announced exciting offers for customers to drive home an ‘Ampere Electric Scooter’, under the ‘Ampere Go Electric Fest’.

During this fest, customers can avail a wide and exciting array of benefits such as up to 95% financing on the scooters with a low down payment, 8.25% p.a. interest rate, attractive exchange offer, and benefits of upto INR 2500.

In addition to these offers, customers also get a chance to test-ride the coveted Magnus EX and win it! (subject to terms and conditions). There is also special employee offers across Government departments and corporate partnerships, making Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption widely accessible for various customer segments across India.

These offers have been rolled out across all Ampere dealerships in India and are valid till 31st October 2022.