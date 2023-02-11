All Tata Cars Now BS6 Phase 2 Compliant, Warranty Increased

All Tata cars are now BS6 phase 2 compliant. The latest models will come with RDE and E20-compliant engines with an increased standard warranty period.

Tata Motors has refreshed its portfolio across powertrain options of Petrol, Diesel & CNG with new features which will deliver enhanced safety, drivability, comfort & convenience. The company has also increased its standard warranty of 2 Years/ 75,000 kms to 3 Years/ 1 lakh kms across the range, offering a hassle-free ownership experience.

Performance Upgrades

The low-end drivability of the Altroz and Punch have been enhanced such that they offer a much smoother experience in lower gears. The two models will also see Idle Stop Start as standard coming across all their variants, translating into better on-road mileage.

Reinforcing the trust in diesel engines and offering multiple choices to its customers, Tata Motors has upgraded the Revotorq diesel engines for both Altroz and Nexon. Additionally, the Nexon Diesel engine has been retuned to deliver better performance.

Furthermore, the new RDE-compliant engines are more responsive, and have been tuned such that they offer more efficiency to the customers.

Improved Safety & Drivability

TPMS has been added to the Tiago and Tigor offering better safety and a stress-free drive.

In line with customer expectations, this new range additionally boasts of a more serene in-cabin experience that has been elevated with a Quieter Cabin, Lower NVH and new features designed to make driving more comfortable, safer, and enjoyable.