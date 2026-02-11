All-New Audi Q3 Launched in Abu Dhabi, Prices Start at AED 197,000

Audi Abu Dhabi has introduced the third-generation Audi Q3, bringing a sharper design, a more digital cabin and upgraded performance to one of the region’s most popular compact luxury SUVs. The new Q3 is now open for orders in both SUV and Sportback body styles.

Visually, the Q3 adopts a sportier stance with a wider Singleframe grille, slimmer headlights and more sculpted proportions. The Sportback variant adds a coupe-inspired roofline for a more dynamic look. New colour options such as Sage Green, Tambora Grey and Madeira Brown matte expand the personalisation choices.

ALSO READ: Audi Abu Dhabi Rolls Out Ramadan 2026 Offers on A3, A5, A6 and Q5

Inside, the cabin sees a major overhaul. A curved, driver-focused layout integrates a 12.8-inch MMI touch display with an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit. A redesigned steering column frees up console space, while ambient lighting and an optional SONOS premium sound system enhance the premium feel.

In the UAE, the Q3 is offered with two TFSI petrol engines. The 110kW unit produces 150 hp and 250 Nm, ideal for daily urban driving. The more powerful 150kW TFSI quattro delivers 204 hp and 320 Nm, paired with a 7-speed S tronic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive for added performance and stability.

The new Q3 also debuts advanced lighting tech, including Digital Matrix LED headlights and optional digital OLED rear lights with adaptive signatures.

Practicality remains a strong point, with up to 1,386 litres of luggage space in the SUV and 1,289 litres in the Sportback. A sliding rear bench and acoustic glazing further enhance comfort.

The all-new Audi Q3 range starts at AED 197,000, inclusive of VAT, service plan, roadside assistance and registration, and is available in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.