All-Electric Acura ZDX Will Light Up Monterey Car Week

Acura is accelerating toward its electrified future with the world debut of the all-electric 2024 ZDX on August 17, during the famed Monterey Car Week.

Styled at the Acura Design Studio in Southern California, the dramatically sculpted SUV reflects many of the exterior themes previewed with the Acura Precision EV Concept, including an eye-catching illuminated evolution of Acura’s Diamond Pentagon grille.

Both the 2024 ZDX and ZDX Type S performance variant go on-sale early next year and will feature smartly integrated intuitive technologies as standard equipment, including Acura’s first Integration of Google built-in with the latest apps and services. The ZDX also marks the launch of the collaboration with Bang & Olufsen luxury audio, which will expand across the entire Acura lineup in the coming years.

“Acura’s unyielding commitment to delivering on the Precision Crafted Performance brand promise will continue in the electrified future, exemplified by Type S models that put the driver experience first,” said Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales. “As the most powerful and quickest accelerating SUV in the brand’s history, the ZDX Type S will deliver on this promise and bring an exhilarating driving experience to the electric vehicle market.”