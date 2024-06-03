VW India Standardizes 6 Airbags Across All Taigun and Virtus Variants

Volkswagen India has announced the standardization of 6 airbags across all variants of its 5-star GNCAP safety-rated models, the Taigun and Virtus. This move further enhances the safety of what are already among the safest cars available in India.

Since their introduction to the Indian market, over one lakh families have chosen the Taigun and Virtus for their exceptional safety and performance. Both models boast a 5-star GNCAP rating, ensuring superior protection for both adult and child occupants.

The Volkswagen Taigun, which accounts for over 61% of the sales milestone of 100,000 India 2.0 cars, remains a popular choice for its blend of safety and style. Meanwhile, the Virtus has solidified its position as a premium mid-size sedan. Notably, around 40% of customers have opted for the coveted GT variants of both models, highlighting the brand's focus on performance.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, expressed pride in this achievement, stating, "We take great pride in announcing our portfolio of India 2.0 cars offering 6 airbags as standard across the line-up. With this, not only are we showcasing our commitment towards safer mobility but also reaffirming our core belief of safety being a key product pillar for Volkswagen India. We are also delighted to have achieved the over 1 lakh sales milestone by the Taigun and Virtus. We are grateful to our customers and will continue to offer aspirational, premium, and competitive product offerings for the market."