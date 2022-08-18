75 Switch Electric Buses Flagged Off in Bengaluru

Switch has announced that 75 Switch EiV 12 buses were flagged off at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru by Shri. Basavaraj Bommai, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka.

These new technologically, advanced electric buses are a part of the 300 strong electric bus order and would be inducted into the BMTC fleet to cater to the people of Bengaluru. Switch Mobility will supply, operate and maintain the 300 Switch EiV 12 standard electric buses.

The Switch EiV 12 buses have been uniquely configured and designed with cutting-edge technology to deliver delightful customer experience and passenger comfort, while being contemporary and futuristic. The Switch EiV 12 platform is built on the experience of 50 million electric kms globally. The platform has a unique, advanced, global EV architecture to deliver superior efficiency, safety, and reliability.

Switch EiV 12 delivers exceptional drive performance and efficiency, and is embedded with proprietary, connected technology solutions, ‘Switch iON’, enabling remote, real-time diagnostics and monitoring services, as well as world-class digital battery management tools.

The buses are equipped with a new generation of highly efficient, modular batteries with advanced lithium-ion NMC chemistry, specially formulated for the Indian market and climatic conditions. The modular batteries increase the capacity per battery cell for the same weight, enabling a higher range of kilometers.