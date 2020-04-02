6 Yamaha bikes discontinued altogether in India: From Saluto RX to R3

It was quite expected that Yamaha will not upgrade its entire BS4 product line-up India to conform to the BS6 emission norms. The company has discontinued the following 6 motorcycles altogether in India:

1. Yamaha Saluto RX

The 110 cc Japanese commuter, Yamaha Saluto RX was launched in India in 2016. It falls in a segment which is led by brands like the Hero MotoCorp, Honda and TVS. It was available at a starting price of INR 52,350*. Unfortunately, the Saluto RX couldn’t meet customers’ expectations, and thus, was unsuccessful in giving the company good sales figures.

2. Yamaha Saluto 125

The Yamaha Saluto 125 was kind of an elder sibling of the Saluto RX. It looked similar but had more premium features like clear lens side turn signals, wider rear grab rail, etc. It had more attractive graphics as well. Powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder engine, the Saluto 125 had 8.3 PS of maximum power and 10.1 Nm of peak torque. It had a starting price of INR 60,850*.

3. Yamaha SZ-RR Ver 2.0

The Yamaha SZ-RR Ver 2.0 came at a starting price of INR 69,653. It was an entry-level 150 cc motorcycle with features like front disc brake, tank scoops with aggressive graphics, split pillion grab rail and auto headlight on. Its single-cylinder carburetted engine produced 12.1 PS and 12.8 Nm of torque. This engine was linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

4. Yamaha FZ 25

The FZ 25 was Yamaha's naked model in the 250 cc segment. It had a decent engine and good riding ergonomics. Features like a fully-digital instrument cluster, LED headlight and sharp styling were its key USPs. Strangely, Yamaha has discontinued the FZ 25. Should it make a comeback as a BS6 model? Let us know in the comments section.

5. Yamaha Fazer 25

The Yamaha Fazer 25 was the fully-faired version of the Yamaha FZ 25. It had the same 249 cc engine that produced 20.9 PS and 20 Nm of torque. However, it didn’t really have the oomph factor. Its design didn’t appeal to many enthusiasts. This was one of the reasons behind its downfall. The Fazer 25 was available at INR 1,45,350* onwards.

6. Yamaha R3

Known for its smooth engine and comfortable ride, the Yamaha R3 was one of the best twin-cylinder motorcycles in its segment. It was very popular among enthusiasts for its looks and blasting performance. Being an import, the R3 had a steep price tag of INR 3,49,850* and was available in two colour options - Racing Blue and Magma Black. Yamaha is expected to launch the new R3 in India later this year.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi