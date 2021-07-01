Honda Cars India Domestic Sales & Export Figures For June ‘21 Released

Honda Cars India, one of the leading car manufacturers in the country, has released its domestic sales and export figures for June 2021. The company has reported significant growth when compared to the numbers of June 2020.

In June 2021, Honda Cars India sold 4,767 units in the domestic market. In the corresponding period last year, the brand had registered only 1,398 units amidst operational restrictions of the COVID-led national lockdown. On the other hand, the company has exported 1,241 cars last month. In June 2020, the export numbers stood at just 142. For reference, in March 2021, Honda Cars India had sold 7,103 units in the country whereas, in April, the figure increased to 9,072; which is a growth of 27.7%.

Speaking on the business situation, Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said:

Our June despatches were in line with our production output, which we maintained at below 50% of the pre-COVID level. With the unlocking of many states and the reopening of dealer outlets in most markets, we expect car sales to further pick up from this month onwards and will accordingly ramp up our daily production. We hope that this positive momentum will continue thereby helping the industry to recover, however, challenges of COVID related disruptions and rising ownership costs due to higher raw material prices remain.

Currently, Honda Cars India has 5 models in its catalogue for the domestic market. We have the 5th-gen Honda City which sits at the top of the brand’s Indian lineup with a starting price of INR 10.99 lakh. It is on sale beside the 4th-gen model. Then there’s the Honda Amaze that is available at a starting price of INR 6.22 lakh. The remaining two models include the Honda BR-V and Jazz whose prices start at INR 8.62 lakh and INR 7.55 lakh respectively.

All prices are ex-showroom