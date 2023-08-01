4th Edition of Indian National Qualifier for BMW International GS Trophy 2024

The BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022 Indian Regional Qualifier rounds will be held in Bengaluru (1st Oct), Mumbai (15th Oct) and Delhi (5th Nov). The winners of the qualification rounds will fight for a place in 'Team India' at the National Finals. All male and female BMW GS Motorcycle owners in India are eligible to compete in the Indian National Qualifier. The details of the National finals will be announced later.

Participants are required to perform multiple tasks such as off-road rides and technical tests on their own BMW GS motorcycles. The winners will be based on flawless execution and highest scores across all tasks. The National finals will further test the regional winners mettle on BMW R 1250 GS provided by BMW Motorrad India.

The best three participants of the GS Trophy 2024 national finals will form ‘Team India’ and represent India in the final at the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 in Namibia. Team India will be fully equipped with riding gear and accessories by BMW Motorrad. Upon arrival in Namibia, each rider will be presented with a brand-new personalized BMW GS motorcycle for the adventure ahead.

The women’s team that prevails at the national finals will win a trip to the international female qualifying round, where a total of six women’s teams will compete along with the 16 men’s teams.

The Indian National Qualifier is held every two years and typically replicates challenges of the International GS Trophy. It is a competition with riders scoring points and leading to a final where top scorers compete for the top three team positions.